Rollback 18 per cent GST on shop rents paid by small traders, CPM demands central government

CHENNAI: The Communist Party Marxist (CPM) has demanded the central government roll back the decision to collect 18 per cent GST on shop rents paid by small traders.

K Balakrishnan, party state secretary, said that the Centre has been favouring big corporate firms since it came to power but suppressing small and micro-entrepreneurs and small traders.

“In continuation to this, the government has decided in the GST Council meeting on September 23 to impose 18 per cent GST against monthly rents paid by small traders to building owners. This will affect the traders who are running their businesses in rental shops,” he warned.

Balakrishnan opined that the decision will further push them into further financial crisis.