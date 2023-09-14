Roll back Aavin ghee price hike: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out that increasing prices of Aavin ghee higher than Amul and Nandini brands would affect the sales, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to fix competitive prices of Aavin products.



In his statement, Anbumani noted the price of 1kg of Aavin ghee has been increased to Rs. 700 from Rs. 630. Also, the price of 1kg of butter also has been increased to Rs. 280 from Rs. 265.

"During the last one and half a year, the price of ghee and butter has increased for the fourth time. In March 2022, 1kg of ghee was sold at Rs. 515. Even the private companies have not increased the prices this much in a short period, " he said.

PMK is continuously urging the government to strengthen Aavin in the milk market to control prices of private milk products. But Aavin is increasing the milk prices indirectly and prices of milk products directly. "Gujarat's Amul and Karnataka's Nandini are selling a kilogram of ghee at Rs. 650 and Rs. 610 respectively. There are chances to Aavin customers shifting to those products. This will affect Aavin, " he warned.

He opined that the intention of Aavin should be public welfare. "Aavin should roll back the hike and sell products at competitive prices, " he urged.