Rogue police, drugs turn Tamil Nadu unsafe for women: Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday referred to reports of a police constable, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, entering a house in Royapettah and sexually assaulting a woman, criticising the ruling DMK for turning the State unsafe for women.
Describing the incident as deeply shocking, Nainar Nagenthran said the episode reflected a grave deterioration in women's safety in the State. "It is shocking that even inside their homes, women feel unsafe in a Tamil Nadu that is increasingly gripped by intoxicated crimes," he said in a statement.
Nagenthran alleged that the situation was particularly disturbing because the accused was a uniformed policeman entrusted with safeguarding citizens.
"When those who are supposed to protect women turn into perpetrators under the influence of alcohol, it shakes the conscience," he said.
The BJP leader also accused the ruling DMK of presiding over what he termed an intoxication model of governance, claiming that drug abuse, ganja consumption among youth and alcohol-related misconduct were creating an unsafe environment for women.
"Anti-social elements linked to the DMK roam under the influence of ganja, and policemen losing control due to alcohol abuse are endangering women's safety," he said.
Nainar asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu would soon drive out this failed model of governance and restore a system that ensures safety and accountability.