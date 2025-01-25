Rogue elephant ‘Bullet’ moved to Kodayar forest in Tirunelveli

COIMBATORE: Nearly a month after its capture, elephant Bullet, which was kept in a kraal at Varagaliyar in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), was translocated to the Kodayar forest area in Tirunelveli on Thursday night.

The elephant was tranquilised at Gudalur on 27 December after the animal continued to target houses even as all measures by the forest department to discourage its intrusions into human settlements turned futile.

Over the last few weeks, the animal was lodged in a kraal to make it accustomed to fodder available in the forest, said a forest department staff.

As Bullet has shown significant improvement in its food habits, the elephant was loaded in a truck and taken to the Kodayar forest area in Tirunelveli where it was released on Thursday night.