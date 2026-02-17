Robust manufacturing, services offset farm job decline: Jeyaranjan

Presenting the Economic Survey of Tamil Nadu 2025–26 to Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jeyaranjan noted that around 25 per cent of the State's population is currently engaged in agriculture and allied activities, while the remaining 75 per cent are employed in other sectors.



Addressing a press conference at the Commission's headquarters, he said even in developed nations, the proportion of people engaged in farming is in single digits.



"In many parts of India, when people lose jobs in agriculture, they struggle to find employment in other sectors. But in Tamil Nadu, those leaving agriculture can move into manufacturing and services. This is not a bad sign. It reflects the growth of our manufacturing sector, which has recorded around 14 per cent growth," he said.