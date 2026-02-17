Robust manufacturing, services offset farm job decline: Jeyaranjan

CHENNAI: State Planning Commission Executive Vice-Chairman J Jeyaranjan on Monday said that the declining share of the workforce in agriculture was not a negative indicator, but a reflection of structural transformation and industrial growth.
Presenting the Economic Survey of Tamil Nadu 2025–26 to Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jeyaranjan noted that around 25 per cent of the State's population is currently engaged in agriculture and allied activities, while the remaining 75 per cent are employed in other sectors.
Addressing a press conference at the Commission's headquarters, he said even in developed nations, the proportion of people engaged in farming is in single digits.
"In many parts of India, when people lose jobs in agriculture, they struggle to find employment in other sectors. But in Tamil Nadu, those leaving agriculture can move into manufacturing and services. This is not a bad sign. It reflects the growth of our manufacturing sector, which has recorded around 14 per cent growth," he said.
Jeyaranjan reiterated the State's ambition to achieve a 1 trillion-dollar economy, stating that Tamil Nadu is focusing on sunrise sectors, such as shipbuilding, which generate multiple employment opportunities for every unit of investment.
He also cautioned that global factors, such as changes in the US tax system and the rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI), could have unpredictable impacts on economies worldwide.