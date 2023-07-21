Begin typing your search...

Robotic surgery: Edinburgh college to tie up with SRIHER

Dr Rowan Parks, the President of the Royal College of Surgeons announced the same while speaking at ‘Meet the College’ programme at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research recently.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 July 2023 12:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-21 00:00:42.0  )
CHENNAI: The Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh has started new courses in robotic surgery is planning a partnership programme with Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER).

Dr Rowan Parks, the President of the Royal College of Surgeons announced the same while speaking at ‘Meet the College’ programme at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research recently.

management team from the college briefed aspiring doctors on the MRCP examinations and the partnership programme being developed by the college. Dr Uma Sekar, Vice Chancellor and Dr TK Parthasarathy, Advisor, International Relations, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research were present at the event.

