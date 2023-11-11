Robbers break into dargah opposite Vellore south police station

VELLORE: An attempted robbery at a dargah diagonally opposite the Vellore south police station on the busy Anna Salai here created a furore in the early hours of Friday. The dargah is adjacent to the Fort Maidan in front of the historic Vellore fort and is surrounded by five security cameras.

As the two persons who usually sleep within the dargah were away on Thursday night, unidentified culprits broke the CCTV cameras, threw them into the surrounding bushes, and tried unsuccessfully to break into the hundi.

Unable to break it, the incensed culprits damaged the windshield of a car parked nearby before escaping. When the custodians of the facility saw the broken cameras, they immediately complained to the police who visited the spot, registered a case and started investigations.