Roadshow to give CM Vijay's Pudukai visit on November 2 a by-poll campaign touch

The CM will inaugurate a modern bus stand constructed at Rs 23 crore and an indoor sports stadium built for Rs 8 crore. He will also distribute welfare assistance to local beneficiaries, they said.

As per the tentative schedule, the Chief Minister will fly from Chennai to Tiruchy on a special aircraft, then take a helicopter to Pudukkottai.

He is expected to land at the helipad at the Armed Reserve Police grounds.