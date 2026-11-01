Roadshow to give CM Vijay's Pudukai visit on November 2 a by-poll campaign touch

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will visit Pudukkottai on Monday to inaugurate several projects. He will also attend a roadshow, sources said on Sunday.
The CM will inaugurate a modern bus stand constructed at Rs 23 crore and an indoor sports stadium built for Rs 8 crore. He will also distribute welfare assistance to local beneficiaries, they said.
As per the tentative schedule, the Chief Minister will fly from Chennai to Tiruchy on a special aircraft, then take a helicopter to Pudukkottai.
He is expected to land at the helipad at the Armed Reserve Police grounds.
After wrapping up the official functions, Vijay will attend a 1.5-kilometre roadshow across town before returning to the Armed Reserve Police grounds.
Local authorities said that while the helicopter journey remains the primary plan, police are also preparing contingency plans for a potential road journey from Tiruchy to Pudukkottai if bad weather disrupts the helicopter journey or logistical factors require a last-minute schedule change.