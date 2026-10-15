Road to oblivion: Thanks to Google Maps, Kerala youth get stuck in narrow lane

The four youth, who had travelled from Adoor in Kerala on Wednesday evening, were heading to Kulasekarapattinam when they followed the navigation app into a lane barely wide enough for a motorcycle.

Once inside, the car became stuck between two walls, leaving the occupants unable to move forward or reverse. They were also unable to get out of the vehicle, leaving them stranded until residents in the area noticed their plight.

The residents rushed to help and tried to push the car out of the narrow passage. After efforts, they managed to free the vehicle and bring it back to the road.

Personnel from the Kuzhithurai Fire and Rescue Services also arrived at the spot to assist in the rescue.

When questioned, the youth said they had come from Kerala and were heading to Kulasekarapattinam but had taken the wrong route.

With the help of the residents, the four youth were safely sent on their way.