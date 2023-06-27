Road to be relaid after residents complain of poor work in Thanjai

TIRUCHY: Disappointed with the poor quality of work, residents of a ward in Thanjavur corporation limits stopped the ongoing process to lay a road on Monday.



Sources said that the Thanjavur civic body has been laying 23 roads from Ward No 29 to 41 at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore.



On Monday, residents of Ward No 39 stopped the road work citing poor quality and staged a protest. The protestors claimed that they could pull out the tar of the newly-laid road with bare hands as there no proper milling of the road was done before laying afresh.



Since the road work was stopped by residents, the person in-charge passed on the information to the civic administration. Subsequently, Assistant Engineer Karthikeyan rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating residents, who demanded to remove the tar from the entire stretch and relay the road after milling the stretch as per specifications.



The official assured that the work would be re-done after proper milling. Following the assurance by the assistant engineer, residents dispersed from the spot.

