Road relaying works taken up ahead of LS polls announcement speeded up in Chennai

CHENNAI: Many city roads which were milled ahead of the Election Commission announcement of the Lok Sabha polls schedule are being relaid at fast pace by both the state highways department and the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The state highway which maintains arterial roads including Anna Salai, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and EVR Periyar Salai has taken up relaying works along EVR Salai and Kathipara Grade Separator.

Considering the heavy flow traffic on the EVR Periyar Salai and Kathipara, the highway department is carrying out relaying works during the nighttime.

“All the ongoing works are already committed and it is a routine one,” the official said, adding that it would not be affected by the election model code which prohibits any new works.

Senthil, a restaurateur, posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, urging the highways department to put up a sign board notifying the road users on work under progress at Kathipara.

“I saw an arm of Kathipara Flyover, towards Saidapet, milled for relaying, without any warning signs in place. It’s a potential incident,” he wrote.

The GCC has carried out road milling of interior roads and streets damaged during the monsoon just ahead of the LS election announcement. In a social media post on Friday, GCC said that it is continuously improving roads across Chennai.

It posted photos of road relaying works undertaken in various zones across the city.