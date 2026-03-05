Road mishap victim to get Rs 3 lakh ex gratia

CHENNAI: An ex gratia of Rs three lakh has been announced to the family of a class 12 girl who died in a road accident while on her way to write board exam in Madurai.
The Tamil Nadu government has announced the compensation and CM Stalin expressed his condolences. M Durgadevi (17), a class 12 student, had been studying at a private school in Madurai.
On the day of the language paper on March 2, Durga was travelling to the exam centre riding pillion on a two-wheeler with a relative.
The accident unfolded on the Madurai-Thoothukudi National Highway when a government bus hit the two-wheeler she was travelling. Durga suffered serious injuries and died at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai non-responsive to treatments.