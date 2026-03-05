Tamil Nadu

Road mishap victim to get Rs 3 lakh ex gratia

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the compensation and CM Stalin expressed his condolences. M Durgadevi (17), a class 12 student, had been studying at a private school in Madurai.
CHENNAI: An ex gratia of Rs three lakh has been announced to the family of a class 12 girl who died in a road accident while on her way to write board exam in Madurai.

On the day of the language paper on March 2, Durga was travelling to the exam centre riding pillion on a two-wheeler with a relative.

The accident unfolded on the Madurai-Thoothukudi National Highway when a government bus hit the two-wheeler she was travelling. Durga suffered serious injuries and died at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai non-responsive to treatments.

