Road levels rising, homes sinking across TN: Arappor

The elevated roads have also affected access to houses. Residents who earlier climbed steps to enter their homes now have to descend from road level, posing difficulties for elderly people and wheelchair users, the organisation said.

Arappor Iyakkam also flagged the safety risk posed by recessed manholes. When only the road surface is raised, manhole covers can remain below the new level, creating depressions in the middle of roads and increasing the risk of two-wheeler accidents.

Residents are also being forced to spend large sums to raise the floors of their houses to prevent flooding, said the organisation, claiming that some households had spent up to Rs 40 lakh on such works.

The group alleged that the problem was also leading to avoidable expenditure by government agencies, which subsequently have to raise footpaths, sewer manholes and electrical boxes to match the new road levels.

A resident from Tiruvallur district told the organisation that residents' objections to road works were often ignored, and alleged that instead of taking action against contractors, some officials had even advised some affected homeowners to demolish their houses and rebuild them.

Citing several such cases, Arappor has sought mandatory milling of old roads before resurfacing and said tender documents should specify the required excavation depth. It also demanded that the elevation of roads should be measured before and after works with reference to mean sea level and the details be published online.

The organisation proposed making photographic and video evidence of old-road removal and elevation measurements mandatory before contractors are paid. It also sought compensation of up to Rs 40 lakh for homeowners whose properties are pushed below road level due to irregular road works.

It called for an expert committee to examine existing problem areas and work out a long-term plan to address houses already left below road level, including reducing the elevation of major roads wherever required.

The report has been sent to the Chief Minister, and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, the Highways ministers, senior officials of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Highways and Rural Development departments, and also the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner.