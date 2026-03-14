Road infra boost: Rs 1,800 crore projects launched across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated 11 road infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,843 crore across the State through video conferencing from the Secretariat.
According to an official statement, the Chief Minister inaugurated the upgraded Omalur–Sankari–Tiruchengode–Paramathi road constructed at a cost of Rs 985.18 crore. He also opened an upgraded four-lane road in the Namakkal district, built at a cost of Rs 59.15 crore.
The statement said Stalin also inaugurated newly constructed four-lane road projects in Tiruvannamalai and Coimbatore districts, costing Rs 90 crore and Rs 250 crore respectively.
In addition, he inaugurated four-lane and two-lane upgraded road projects in Tirupur and Tiruvarur districts at a cost of Rs 87 crore and Rs 68 crore, respectively.
Ministers EV Velu and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, along with Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, participated in the event.