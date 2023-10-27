Road dug up for SWD 2 yrs ago yet to be laid

VELLORE: Women residents of Nallanan Street in Vellore Corporation’s Ward 30 are on the verge of tears due to the local body’s action.

The street, which was dug up to lay drains two years ago, still await attention from the authorities. Adding salt to injury, two months ago the water connections to each household got disconnected after an earthmover damaged the pipelines. Instead of improvement, the conditions in Nallanan Street have only worsened.

“The Corporation delay has gone beyond our tolerance limit. The local body dug up the drains and demolished the staircase leading to houses. Residents were forced to use wooden planks as temporary bridges to walk over the pits and reach their houses. Such bridges were also washed away in the recent rains. The saddest part is even the ward councillor, Yusuf Khan, who is also the zone chairman, has not taken any step to end our plight,” said a resident Saraswathi (name changed on request).

Echoing a similar view, Meena (name withheld), another resident, said, when we informed Yousuf Khan about the disconnected water connection, he asked us why we did not physically hold onto the pipe when the earthmover was in action.

Asked how they managed drinking water, Saraswathi said, “We request and get water from houses where water connections are still in proper condition.”

“Repeated petitions to officials and elected representatives evoked only a token response. But, no serious action has been taken so far,” said SDPI local functionary G Abdul Razak.

Elaborating, he said, “Of the 50 families here, two have vacated and two others have sold their houses because of this issue.”

The issue has turned out to be a matter of mental agony as it has been impacting even matrimonial affairs.

When DT Next contacted Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar for her response to the Nallannan Street residents’ problem, she assured to take up the issue with the zone chairman.

Regarding an amicable solution to the problem, she said, “Soil from the area has been sent for tests to the Bagayam-based Thanthai Periyar Government Engineering College and work will start immediately after the results are received. Funds for laying the road, constructing drains, and reinstalling water connections have already been cleared.”