Road cut works resumed after NE monsoon ends, GCC commissioner

CHENNAI: Following the end of northeast monsoon in the state, the service departments and local bodies in the state have resumed the road cut works and re-laying of roads. The circulation to stop road cut until the monsoon spells end has been withdrawn by the Chennai Corporation after three months.

As the newly relaid roads were damaged, by the service departments including metro water board, TANGEDCO and fibre cable connections.

The municipal administration minister KN Nehru urged the departments not to carry out new road cuts in the view of northeast monsoon. In addition, the civic body issued a circular to suspend road cutting work from September 21, 2023.

The order also states that permission to cut roads only for urgent needs during the monsoon season.

"Since the NE monsoon ended on January 14, the city will receive intense spells during summer seasons and southwest monsoon. The circular issued to the service departments has been withdrawn and they have resumed the works, " said GCC commissioner J Radhakrishnan.

The commissioner added that the civic body has planned to re-lay 4,800 new roads in the city. We have instructed the authorities to identify damaged roads in both interior and bus route roads and steps to be taken to carry out patch work and re-lay if necessary.

However, the metro water board and electricity department has carried out road cut works in the city especially though it is not an emergency. It led to poor road conditions which irks commuters and mishaps for two-wheelers.

T Ganeshan, a resident of Manali lamented, "Though the government instructed to stop road cut during the monsoon season to prevent road damages. The metro water board carried out underground work even though there were no issue faced in the area nor did anybody complain about it."

"After the underground work was completed, they failed to do patch work or relay the road. The road was in poor condition and the authorities were not bothered to repair it, " he added.