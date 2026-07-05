Road block held over power cuts in Tiruvallur

TIRUVALLUR: Frequent power cuts over the past three days pushed the residents of Vellerithangal village under Vengathur panchayat in Kadambathur union of Tiruvallur district to a road block protest on Friday.
Residents said no action was taken despite complaining multiple times. On Friday night, over 50 residents staged a road blockade at Vengathur on the Tiruvallur-Poonamallee Road over an unscheduled power outage.
Traffic on both sides of the road came to a standstill. The Manavalanagar police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters and assured that the matter would be taken up with electricity board officials for appropriate action.