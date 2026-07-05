Tamil Nadu

Road block held over power cuts in Tiruvallur

Residents said no action was taken despite complaining multiple times.
Chennai residents facing power cut
Representative image of residents facing power cutDaily Thanthi
Updated on

TIRUVALLUR: Frequent power cuts over the past three days pushed the residents of Vellerithangal village under Vengathur panchayat in Kadambathur union of Tiruvallur district to a road block protest on Friday.

Residents said no action was taken despite complaining multiple times. On Friday night, over 50 residents staged a road blockade at Vengathur on the Tiruvallur-Poonamallee Road over an unscheduled power outage.

Traffic on both sides of the road came to a standstill. The Manavalanagar police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters and assured that the matter would be taken up with electricity board officials for appropriate action.

Road Block Protest
Power Cuts
Kadambathur union
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