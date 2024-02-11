RMC predicts rainfall over delta, south TN districts till Feb 14

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday forecasted rainfall activity over the south and delta districts of Tamil Nadu till February 14. However, some areas of the state especially north coastal districts are likely to experience dry weather in the coming days.



A trough runs from south interior Karnataka to west Vidarbha across north interior Karnataka and Marathwada at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over a few places in the south and delta districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days. Also, as the moisture level in the sea has increased, this led to rainfall activity in the state.

On the other hand, due to more cloud formation during the night time, the maximum temperature surged in the coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu. Dry weather is likely to prevail and the temperature level is expected to increase by one to two degree Celsius, predicted RMC.

The weather forecast for Chennai and its suburbs is that the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is likely to be 31 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be around 23 degree Celsius to 24 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations for the next 48 hours.

In addition, Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till February 13. Squally wind with speeds reaching 45kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over the Comorin area.