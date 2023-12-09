Begin typing your search...

RMC predicts rainfall in southern, western districts of TN

The weather office has predicted the formation of a low-pressure area due to atmospheric circulation in the Arabian Sea area near Maldives.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Dec 2023 8:15 AM GMT
Visual from Chennai. (Photo credit: Justin George)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted rains in southern and western districts in the coming days.

Overnight rains in Tirunelveli has inundated roads and the schools have been closed today. The locals have demanded authorities' timely intervention to avoid a cyclone Michaung-like situation.

RMC has predicted showers in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Mayiladuthurai. Thunderstorms are predicted in Puducherry and Karaikal.

RMCRainfallTN RainfallTNRegional Meteorological Centrecyclone MichaungCyclone Michaung IMDMichaung cyclonecyclone michaung newsTirunelveliArabian Seatamil nadu rainsTamil Nadu rainTamil Nadu rainstamil nadu weathertamil nadu cycloneheavy rains tn
Online Desk

