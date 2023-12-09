RMC predicts rainfall in southern, western districts of TN

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted rains in southern and western districts in the coming days.

The weather office has predicted the formation of a low-pressure area due to atmospheric circulation in the Arabian Sea area near Maldives.

Overnight rains in Tirunelveli has inundated roads and the schools have been closed today. The locals have demanded authorities' timely intervention to avoid a cyclone Michaung-like situation.

RMC has predicted showers in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Mayiladuthurai. Thunderstorms are predicted in Puducherry and Karaikal.