RMC predicts moderate to heavy rain for several districts of TN for next two days

CHENNAI: Many areas in Chennai witnessed mild showers on Monday. The weather forecasts moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu due to two cyclonic circulations prevailing over the Tamil Nadu coastal area.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for the next two days for several areas in western ghats and coastal districts.

Many areas including Egmore, Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Guindy, Mylapore and Mount road experienced light to moderate rain. The monsoon spell is expected to occur in the city and suburbs in the coming days.

"Due to a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and neighbourhood persists and now extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. Another circulation lies over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast. Under its influence, orange alert issued for Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts for the next two days, " Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, RMC told reporters on Monday.

At least 16 districts of Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and Tiruppur is likely to receive heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity.

According to RMC rainfall data, from October 1 to November 20 Tamil Nadu received 253 mm rainfall which is a 16 percent deficit. Of which, Chennai recorded 305 mm against its usual rainfall activity 547 mm that is 44 percent deficit rainfall received during the northeast monsoon so far.

Similarly, several interior and coastal districts continues to record less rainfall though moderate to heavy rainfall experienced in the state.