RMC predicts moderate rainfall across Chennai for next two days

CHENNAI: The city experienced a mild shower in the morning hours on Thursday, and the pleasant weather is expected to continue for the next two days per the latest forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Several pockets in the city, including Villivakkam, Tondiarpet, Arumbakkam, Ayanavaram, Poonamallee, Ambattur and Perambur, received more than 2 cm of rainfall on Thursday.

The RMC stated that the well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coast moved westwards, weakened into a low-pressure area, and became less marked. However, the associated cyclonic circulation persists over the same region.

RMC stated that light to moderate rain in a few places over Tamil Nadu, with thunderstorms and lightning, is expected to occur in the next week.

Additionally, mist or haze is also likely to prevail in the early hours at isolated places over the state. Meanwhile, Chennai is expected to remain partly cloudy, with the maximum temperature around 30°C and the minimum temperature around 23-24°C.