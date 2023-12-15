RMC predicts mild showers for Chennai, neighbouring dists for next three hours

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Friday predicted light rains for Chennai and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three hours. Several districts are likely to receive light to moderate spells.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea now lies over southwest and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari are expected to receive mild showers till 11 am.

Also, isolated areas of Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur and Ariyalur districts are likely to get light to moderate rain for the same.

Meanwhile, some areas of Chennai witness cloudy conditions and the maximum temperature is likely to decrease in the day time.