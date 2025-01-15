RMC predicts heavy rain in nine TN districts this weekend; coastal region to experience moderate showers

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted heavy rainfall for nine districts in the state on Saturday and Sunday (January 18 and 19) under the influence of a change in wind flow pattern over the sea.

Many coastal districts, including Chennai, are expected to receive light to moderate rain for the next few days.

Due to the change in wind flow pattern and increased moisture level in the sea, the state is likely to witness rainfall activity for the next few days.

As the northeast monsoon is yet to withdraw from Tamil Nadu, heavy rain is likely to occur over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts on January 18 and 19.

In the coming days, pockets in coastal districts may receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorm activity.

The city and its suburbs experienced mild showers, likely continuing for the next few days.

The state is expected to record above-average rainfall till January 23, per RMC's forecast.

Maximum temperature will likely reduce by 2-4°C than normal for the next few days. From January 17 to 23, the temperature level will be near normal to slightly below normal over Tamil Nadu and is expected to range between 26°C and 32°C.

The weather department has advised TN fishermen not to venture into the sea, as squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 mph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the south Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area and adjoining Gulf of Mannar for the next two days.