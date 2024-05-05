RMC predicts heavy rain in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu, not in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday predicted heavy rain for several districts of Tamil Nadu on May 7 and 8, which is likely to bring relief from soaring heat.

On May 7 and 8, heavy rain is predicted over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu.

As far as Chennai and its suburbs are concerned, the mercury is likely to reach around 40 degree Celsius for the next two days. The weather officer mentioned that the chances for summer rains are not favorable for the capital city for the next few days.

The official has issued a thunderstorm warning where gusty wind speed across the state for the next two days. Tamil Nadu has received 18 mm rainfall against 69 mm, which is a 73 percent deficit during the summer season this year.

A trough/wind discontinuity runs from Marathwada to south Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu till May 11.

As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, below normal rainfall is likely over entire coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. Also, near normal to slightly above normal rainfall is likely over the rest of the state till May 9. The state has witnessed less rainfall this summer season from March 1 to May 5 which is largely deficit by 73 percent. Out of 40 districts including Karaikal and Puducherry, only Dindigul received normal rainfall with 109 mm against the normal 100 mm. As many as 6 districts received largely deficient rainfall, and 32 districts did not get rain so far this year.

Meanwhile, though there is no large change in the maximum temperature over interior districts, the mercury level is likely to fall gradually up to 2 degree Celsius from May 7 as many places are likely to receive summer rains. However, the maximum temperature is likely to be generally 2-5 degree Celsius above normal over the north interior districts and heat wave conditions to prevail for the next few days.