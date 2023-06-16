RMC predicted heavy rain for 23 districts of TN from June 18

CHENNAI: As the southwest monsoon condition is favourable for some parts of South Peninsula, heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is predicted for several areas of Tamil Nadu from June 18, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Friday. However, the heat wave condition is likely to continue in isolated places across the state, and the temperature is expected to surge by two to four degree Celsius.



A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.8 km above mean sea level, conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular and East India and adjoining areas from June 18 to June 21.

"Under its influence, at least 23 districts of Tamil Nadu - Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Namakkal, Salam and Dharmapuri, Tiruvallur, Erode, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul likely to receive heavy rain from June 18. The rest of the state is expected to get light to moderate rain for the next few days, " said a senior RMC official.

The centre has warned TN fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 20. As the strong wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar, Tamil Nadu coast, and Comorin area.

The maximum temperature continues to soar in the coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu, and a further increase in the temperature level has been forecast. The maximum temperature is likely to surge by two to four degree Celsius than normal due to the change in wind flow pattern, and delay in sea breeze by two to three hours.

"The heatwave condition will prevail across the state especially over the north coastal areas and interior districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Cuddalore. The maximum temperature is likely to record around 39 degree Celsius to 41 degree Celsius, " said the weather official. Meanwhile Madurai recorded a maximum temperature of 41.5, Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam recorded 41.4 and 41.1 respectively.