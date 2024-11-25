RMC predicted extremely heavy to heavy rain over several districts of TN from 26 Nov

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday issued red alert for Mayiladathurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu predicting extremely heavy rainfall for the next two days under the influence of a depression formed over the sea. Several districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu are likely to receive very heavy to heavy rain till November 30.

The well marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean moved westnorthwestwards, concentrated into a depression over the same region, that is about 600 km southeast of Trincomalee, 880 km southeast of Nagapattinam, 980 km southeast of Puducherry and 1,050 km southsoutheast of Chennai.

Later, in the next 24 hours it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coasts during subsequent two days. The weather department forecast extremely to heavy rain over several parts of coastal and adjoining interior districts in Tamil Nadu for the next five days.

On Tuesday, red alert has been issued for Mayiladathurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts predicting extremely heavy rain. Very heavy rain is likely to occur over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Sivagangai districts and orange alert issued for the same. A yellow warning given for Ramanathapuram, Trichy, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, and Chengalpattu districts.

The RMC has given red alert for Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts on Wednesday. As many as 14 districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram , Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Villuppuram, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, and Kallakurichi might witness very heavy to heavy rains in the next 48 hours.

From November 28 to 30, the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu such as Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore has given orange and yellow warnings. These districts are also likely to get intense rains along with thunderstorm activity.

In addition, as depression formed over the sea, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Friday. As squally weather with wind speed reaching 55 kmph to 65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail over north, south Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar. The officials urged the fishermen out at deep sea to return to the coast immediately.