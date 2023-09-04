RMC issues yellow warning for western ghats of TN

CHENNAI: Chennai has been seeing bright daytime for the last few days, however, cloudy days are ahead along with light to moderate rain for the city and suburbs for the next 48 hours due to changes in wind patterns. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a yellow warning for Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rainfall activity.

“A low-pressure area has been formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal that is favorable to Odisha. It has changed the wind flow pattern in Tamil Nadu. So, heavy rain is likely to occur over the Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu – The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul and Tenkasi till September 8. Also, some parts of northern districts are expected to receive mild showers,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of area cyclone warning center of RMC, Chennai.

Due to the change in wind pattern, there has been cloud formation in Chennai and suburbs which resulted in moderate rainfall in several areas including Todiarpet, Nungambakkam, Villivakkam, Kodambakkam, Ashok Nagar, Guindy, and Broadway in the evening hours on Sunday. The wet spell is likely to continue in the evening or night times for the next 48 hours. It might lead to a drop in maximum and minimum temperature in the city and suburbs.

The weather department advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea till Thursday. As squally wind with speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Comorin area.

In the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Chengalpattu district with 9 cm. Followed by Nilgiris 8 cm, Kanyakumari and Kancheepuram received 7 cm each.