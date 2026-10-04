RMC issues heavy rain alert for ghat areas of TN on Oct 5, 6; light showers in Chennai

According to the weather bulletin, an atmospheric trough extending from an upper air cyclonic circulation lying over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining south coastal Tamil Nadu across interior Tamil Nadu and north Kerala toward the East Central Arabian Sea is likely to bring rainfall to several parts of the State.

Also, moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely over Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Karur, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari, and also Puducherry and Karaikal area.