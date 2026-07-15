RMC issues heatwave warning for 19 Tamil Nadu districts for July 16

Also, the high maximum temperature, combined with high humidity, is likely to cause discomfort with hot and humid weather prevailing over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till July 17.

According to RMC, on Wednesday, the maximum temperatures increased, hovering around 2-6 degrees Celsius above normal at most places in the State. It warned that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail today in Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, and Madurai districts.