RMC issues heatwave warning for 19 Tamil Nadu districts for July 16

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heatwave warning for 19 districts across Tamil Nadu, as severe scorching conditions prevail over the region, causing discomfort on July 16.
Also, the high maximum temperature, combined with high humidity, is likely to cause discomfort with hot and humid weather prevailing over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till July 17.
According to RMC, on Wednesday, the maximum temperatures increased, hovering around 2-6 degrees Celsius above normal at most places in the State. It warned that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail today in Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, and Madurai districts.
On Wednesday, Vellore recorded the highest temperature with 41.6 degrees Celsius (106.9 degrees Fahrenheit), followed by Madurai Airport with 41.0 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit). In Chennai, Meenambakkam recorded 40.1degrees Celsius (104.2 degrees Fahrenheit) with Nungambakkam at 39.4 degrees Celsius (102.9 degrees Fahrenheit).
The intense heat is expected to persist in seven of these districts, including Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Namakkal and Erode on Friday (July 17). Meanwhile, coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will experience highly uncomfortable, hot, and humid weather due to a combination of high temperatures and humidity levels till Friday.
In Chennai, the sky will remain partly cloudy, and the maximum temperature will rise to 39 degrees Celsius, while minimum will dip to 28 degrees Celsius today.
Relief from the dry spell is anticipated from July 17 as the RMC forecasts moderate rain alongside thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over the Western Ghats districts, North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, driven by prevailing lower tropospheric westerlies