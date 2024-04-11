RMC forecasts slight fall in temperature in TN in the next few days

CHENNAI: Regional Meteorological Centre on Thursday forecasted a slight drop in the intensity of summer heat for the next few days.

Moderate rainfall is likely to occur from 11 April to 15 April in southern, delta and its adjoining districts in the state, including Karaikal due to the fluctuating wind direction in the upper and lower layers, stated the report.

The maximum temperature in some places of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and other southern districts will be decreased by 2 to 3 degree celsius.

In some interior areas, the maximum temperature will be upto 40 degree celsius.

The reports also added that, Chennai is expected to experience cloudy skies with maximum temperature reaching 35 degree celsius.