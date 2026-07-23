RMC forecasts rain, thunderstorms across parts of Tamil Nadu on July 24

CHENNAI: A weak trough in the lower levels of the atmosphere over the Tamil Nadu coast is likely to bring thunderstorms and moderate rainfall to several parts of the State over the next few days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said on Thursday.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph is likely at one or two places over the Western Ghats districts on Friday and Saturday. Similar weather is also expected over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts, besides Puducherry. The rest of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal may receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
On July 26, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely over the Western Ghats districts, coastal Tamil Nadu, north interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while isolated places in the remaining districts may receive light rain with thunderstorms.
From July 27 to July 29, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places over the Western Ghats districts, while the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive light rain at isolated locations.
The RMC said there is no significant change expected in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between July 23 and July 27. However, maximum temperatures are likely to remain 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal at isolated places in Erode, Karur, Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. Elsewhere in the State, temperatures are expected to remain near normal.
For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on Friday, with light to moderate thunderstorms likely in some parts of the city during the evening or night. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 27-28 degrees Celsius.
No warning has been issued for the Tamil Nadu coast until July 26. However, on July 27, squally winds reaching speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely over the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area.
Over the Bay of Bengal, squally weather is forecast over the Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay on July 26, extending to the south Andaman Sea, southeast Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea on July 27. Strong winds are also expected over parts of the Arabian Sea through July 27.
The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the identified sea areas during the warning period.