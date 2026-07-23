RMC forecasts rain, thunderstorms across parts of Tamil Nadu on July 24

According to a Daily Thanthi report, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph is likely at one or two places over the Western Ghats districts on Friday and Saturday. Similar weather is also expected over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts, besides Puducherry. The rest of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal may receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

On July 26, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely over the Western Ghats districts, coastal Tamil Nadu, north interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, while isolated places in the remaining districts may receive light rain with thunderstorms.

From July 27 to July 29, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places over the Western Ghats districts, while the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive light rain at isolated locations.