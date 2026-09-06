RMC forecasts light to moderate rains across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning across the Western Ghats districts, and over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next couple of days.
Meanwhile, maximum temperatures in north interior Tamil Nadu are expected to remain 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal until September 10.
On Monday (September 7), thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 km per hour are likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Isolated areas along the Western Ghats are expected to experience moderate rain with thunderstorms.
Additionally, light to moderate rains with thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in North Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on September 10.
For Chennai, Monday's maximum temperature will hover around 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will drop to 26 degrees Celsius.
Some areas in the city are likely to receive light rain with thunderstorms and lightning during the evening and night.