Rly announces special trains for Pongal

CHENNAI: To clear extra rush of passengers during Pongal, the Southern Railway announced a series of special trains.

Train No. 06086 Coimbatore – Tambaram Pongal Superfast Special will leave Coimbatore at 8.45 pm on January 16 and 17, and reach Tambaram at 5.20 am. In the return direction, train No. 06085 Tambaram – Coimbatore Pongal Superfast Special will leave Tambaram at 7.30 am on January 17 and 18, and reach Coimbatore at 4.30 pm.

Coach composition for this train will be of three AC 3-tier coaches, 12 AC 3-tier economy coaches, two Sleeper Class coaches, two General Second Class Coaches, one Second Class Coach (Divyangjan-friendly) and one luggage-cum-brake van.

Train No. 06577 SMVT Bengaluru – Tiruchchirappalli Pongal Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 2.30 pm on January 12 and reach Tiruchchirappalli at 11.30 pm. In the return direction, train No. 06578 Tiruchchirappalli – SMVT Bengaluru Pongal Special will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 4.45 am on January 13 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at midnight.

Coach composition will be two AC 2-tier coaches, six AC 3-tier coaches, eight Sleeper Class Coaches, two General Second Class Coaches, two Second Class Coaches (Divyangjan-friendly).