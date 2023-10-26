Ritualistic fervour marks Sadaya Vizha

TIRUCHY: “We welcome the state government’s initiation in appointing women odhuvars and at the same time, the government should ensure that they are eligible and had undergone training for at least five years, learning the scriptures and the recitals properly,” said Dharmapuram Aadheenam Srila Sri Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swami on Wednesday.

The 1,038th Sadaya Vizha for King Raja Raja Chola was held at the Big Temple in which the Dharmapuram Aadheenam distributed new dresses to the temple staff. Subsequently, the Thirumurai hymns that was revived by the great king was taken in procession atop the elephant after deepa athanai amidst Mangala Isai. As many as 108 odhuvars, including 38 women, went in the procession reciting the Thevaram hymns. Meanwhile, Thanjavur Collector Deepak Jacob garlanded the statue of the King as part of state honour, while the Sadaya Vizha committee president Selvam and the Palace Devasthanam hereditary trustee Babaji Rajah Bhonsle honoured the great King.

Later, Saivite priests performed a yagam in front of the panchaloha idols of Raja Raja Chola and Ulagamadevi while an abhishekam was performed with as many as 48 auspicious items like milk, turmeric, sandal paste and herbs to Sri Peruvudayar and Periyanayaki Amman and maha deepa aradhanai was held in the evening.

The Aadheenam said, King Raja Raja Chola had revived the Thirumurai hymns and appointed Odhuvars. The mutt, he added, “is developing an app in which the Thirumurai would be made available in as many as 14 languages.”