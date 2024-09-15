Rise in temperature across Tamil Nadu to prevail for the next two days

CHENNAI: Even as isolated parts of the State are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next few days, the maximum temperature is likely to be 2-3 degree Celsius above normal at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu.

The rise in temperature along with humid air can lead to hot and discomfort weather at the isolated pockets in the State.

The Regional Meteorological Centre on Sunday stated that moderate Westerlies and Southwesterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels.

On Saturday, Madurai reported 40.6 degree Celsius, the highest temperature in the State, while Chennai Meenambakkam recorded 37.6 degree Celsius.

Similar weather conditions are expected to be prevalent across Tamil Nadu for the next few days.

However, several parts of the State including Sivagangai, Ariyalur, Coimbatore, and the Nilgiris received isolated rainfall on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy while light rains can be expected to occur in some areas.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 37-38 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be around 28 degree Celsius in the city until Tuesday.

Weather blogger K Srikanth on X, stated that hot day awaits most of Tamil Nadu as afternoon temperature remain 2-4 degree Celsius above normal across the State.

With dry weather to prevail except for isolated rains over parts of South Tamil Nadu, summer like conditions to continue.

Chennai and suburbs may see another 37 degree Celsius day.