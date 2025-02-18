Rise in temperature across Tamil Nadu to prevail for the next five days

CHENNAI: The rise in maximum temperature recorded in many parts of north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, in the last few days is likely to continue for the next five days.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the temperature is expected to surge by 2-3 degree Celsius than normal, and would hover around 28-34 degree Celsius over coastal areas, adjoining interior districts and plain areas in TN.

The rise in temperature along with humid air can lead to hot and discomfort weather at the isolated pockets in the State.

ALSO READ: Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3° C till February 20 in Tamil Nadu: Met