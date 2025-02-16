Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3° C till February 20 in Tamil Nadu: Met

CHENNAI: The rise in maximum temperature recorded in many parts of north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, in the last few days is likely to continue for some more time, said weathermen.

Blaming this on the change in wind pattern over the sea, experts at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Sunday that the maximum temperature is likely to increase by two to three degrees Celsius than normal, and dry weather would prevail across the State.

Various parts of north Tamil Nadu and hilly areas experienced a surge in maximum temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius than normal, especially in isolated pockets. The maximum temperatures were in the range of 33 degrees Celsius to 36.5 degrees Celsius over the plains of interior areas and 29 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius over the coastal areas of TN.

According to officials, light to moderate easterlies/northeasterlies is prevailing over the region in the lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, dry weather will prevail over isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu for the next five days, and the maximum temperature will increase by two to three degrees Celsius than normal till February 20.

As per the extended range predictions based on dynamical models, it is likely to be near-normal to slightly above normal over Tamil Nadu, and is likely to be in the range of 30 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius over most parts of the plains in the State.

Meanwhile, the northeasterly wind would also result in mist/haze in Tamil Nadu, especially over the coastal districts of the State, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts, during the early morning hours for the next two days. As a result of this, there might be a slight decrease in the maximum and minimum temperature in the morning time. The normal range is 33 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.