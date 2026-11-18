State police chief DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said there has been a 75% increase in the cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2026 after the new government took charge in comparison to the same time period in the previous year.

According to the data provided by the police, 10,559 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act between May 1 and November 15, up from 6,057 cases in the same period last year.