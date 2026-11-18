CHENNAI: Its fight against narcotics has resulted in a sharp rise in registration, seizure, arrest, and even in property seizure in NDPS Act cases, said the Tamil Nadu police. There has also been an increase in the seizure of painkiller pills and oral tobacco products.
State police chief DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said there has been a 75% increase in the cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2026 after the new government took charge in comparison to the same time period in the previous year.
According to the data provided by the police, 10,559 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act between May 1 and November 15, up from 6,057 cases in the same period last year.
DGP Aggarwal added that the Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) announced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would be strengthened with additional strength, as new recruitment to the force is expected in the coming months.
Similar rise in number of cases registered and seizures were recorded in pills and oral tobacco products too, officials said.