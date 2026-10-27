Rise in input costs behind hike, defends co-op dairy

It also underscored rising production costs, which it said necessitated the "adjustment."

In a statement, Aavin said it had assessed the prices and production costs of comparable products sold by private dairy companies and cooperative milk federations in other states before revising its rates. It maintained that its products would remain cheaper than comparable offerings from private and cooperative brands even after the increase.

The clarification comes amid scrutiny of the price increase, which marks a significant pricing decision under the TVK-led government.

The revision was necessary to offset rising production costs and maintain Aavin’s competitiveness in the market while preserving the co-operative society's not-for-profit motive, the statement said.