RISE Conclave 2026 to bring together start-ups, MSMEs on February 14

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, will inaugurate the Research, Industry, Start-up and Entrepreneurship (RISE) Conclave 2026 on February 14 (Saturday) at the Chennai Trade Centre.
The two-day event, organised by CSIR-SERC, CSIR-CLRI and CSIR-CECRI, aims to advance the 'Whole-of-Government for Whole-of-Society' vision for grassroots innovation.
Briefing reporters at the CSIR-CLRI campus today, Dr N Anandavalli, Director, CSIR-SERC, said the conclave will serve as a unified platform for start-ups, MSMEs, academia and the public. She announced that umbrella MoUs will be signed between CSIR and academic institutions during the inaugural session to formalise structured collaboration.
Dr P Thanikaivelan, Director of CSIR-CLRI, stated that over 100 exhibitors—mostly start-ups and MSMEs—will participate, many among beneficiaries of technologies from CSIR, DST, DBT and MoES. Dedicated industry interaction sessions and entrepreneurship initiatives are planned to translate research into enterprise.
Dr K Ramesha, Director, CSIR-CECRI, outlined a proposed model wherein CSIR will serve as a technology provider, while universities handle incubation and mentoring, strengthening the innovation-to-market pipeline.
Dr Jitendra Singh will present a roadmap for job-oriented incubation and strategic partnerships at the inaugural session. Minister of State L Murugan will be the chief guest at the valedictory function.
Organisers extended an open invitation to innovators, industry leaders, students and the media to participate in what is expected to emerge as a flagship national platform for technology-driven economic growth.