RISE Conclave 2026 to bring together start-ups, MSMEs on February 14

The two-day event, organised by CSIR-SERC, CSIR-CLRI and CSIR-CECRI, aims to advance the 'Whole-of-Government for Whole-of-Society' vision for grassroots innovation.

Briefing reporters at the CSIR-CLRI campus today, Dr N Anandavalli, Director, CSIR-SERC, said the conclave will serve as a unified platform for start-ups, MSMEs, academia and the public. She announced that umbrella MoUs will be signed between CSIR and academic institutions during the inaugural session to formalise structured collaboration.