Rights for women: TN achieved 35 years ago what UP tries to do now, claims DMK

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Thursday flayed Uttar Pradesh as "lagging behind," as it was toying only now with the idea to provide married daughters equal rights in agricultural lands of their fathers, and said it comes 35 years after then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi granted rights to women by amending the Hindu law in its application to the state.

DMK's official organ, 'Murasoli', said Uttar Pradesh has "only now realised" what was done 35 years ago by late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi, who amended the Hindu Succession Act (Tamil Nadu Amendment) in 1989 to grant equal rights to women in family properties.

In its editorial of September 11, 2025, the daily outlined Periyar EV Ramasamy contemplating such rights for women about 100 years ago. Periyar passed a resolution in 1929 seeking such rights for women and the reformist leader had begun campaigning for it even before that.

"A resolution demanding property rights for women was passed in 1927 in the first conference of non-Brahmin youths of Chennai presidency. That conference demanded equal property rights for girl children in Hindu families, similar to the rights enjoyed by boys."

In a conference held in 1928, presided by Periyar, a resolution demanded equal rights for women in family properties. In the 1929 Chengelpet conference, similar resolutions demanding equal rights to women were passed.

The daily said Uttar Pradesh, reportedly, is set to enact a law to provide share to married daughters as well in their fathers' properties and it showed the extent to which the state has been "lagging behind," the DMK daily claimed and cited reportage in a Tamil daily, which quoted UP Revenue Code, 2006 and its provisions governing inheritance vis-a-vis-- agricultural lands and a long time demand to amend it in order to benefit women.

Referring to the August 11, 2020 judgement of the Supreme Court bench led by Justice Arun Mishra, which upheld women's rights in properties, Murasoli said though Uttar Pradesh's progressive thinking is belated, "let us welcome it," as it has happened at least now.

The DMK daily said conservative elements would oppose giving rights to women. However, the Uttar Pradesh government should overcome such opposition and grant women their rights.