Rights body flags gaps in Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

CHENNAI: Pointing out the inaccessibility of railway stations for persons with disabilities (PwDs), the Freedom of Movement Coalition (FMC), a movement advocating equity and parity in transport, has cautioned the Railway Ministry and PM Gati Shakti to put effective use of Rs 24,470 crore on infrastructure that can be used by everyone, including PwDs.

The movement also showed gaps in the documents for redevelopment and existing infrastructure.

In a press note, FMC noted that there are gaps and faulty logic employed in current designs for the redevelopment of stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). It also stated that the station’s aspiring upgradation lacks basic safety and usability.

“ABSS currently violates India’s Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act required compliance on accessibility (sections 44-46 along with section 15 of the RPDA Rules), under which the deadline to retrofit old infrastructure and services is long past and fresh procurement is to be as per the Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility in India,” stated the FMC press note.

In a letter to the Railway Board recently, FMC has urged for changes in ABSS documents on a priority basis. Some requests are; the mentioning of compliance guidelines against the relevant station, changes in the alignment of FOB along with changes in lifts and escalators.

“For purposes of emergency evacuation and anticipated mechanical breakdowns, a ramped level change solution is a must. Similarly, a covered FOB may be a convenient amenity for regular passengers, but for passengers with locomotor disabilities, sheltered passage is a safety issue in inclement weather, “highlighted the letter.

Besides this, the letter also urged to fill gaps in the document ‘Guidelines on the accessibility of Indian railway stations and facilities at stations for differently-abled persons and passengers with reduced mobility’, released by the Railway Board in November 2022.

More importantly, FMC strongly urged commissioning a pre-project access audit and a pre-inauguration access audit with consultants.

“The pre-construction access audit will shape detailed design drawings with fixes to current problems faced by disabled passengers. After redevelopment, a similar access audit report should be conducted with findings on compliance forming part of Commissioner of Railway Safety’s inspection and clearance for the inauguration, “the letter noted.