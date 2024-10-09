Right time for Thalavai Sundaram to join RSS, says H Raja

TIRUCHY: Lauding the AIADMK for relieving former minister Thalavai N Sundaram from all his party positions, the State BJP convener H Raja on Tuesday welcomed him to join RSS.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party’s membership drive in Tiruchy, H Raja claimed Thalavai Sundaram was a good friend of his and said it was the right time for him to join the RSS. “Only RSS can ensure safety for the people from all walks of life. When RSS grows in Tamil Nadu, the people will stay safe and secure," Raja added.

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai too seconded H Raja’s view. "Thalavai Sundaram has been removed from the responsibilities to appease the minority people," she claimed. She also criticised the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK's decision and said the suspension of their former minister shows the party's minority people appeasement politics.

"He may come to the BJP. We welcome Thalavai Sundaram to serve the nation," she noted.

Meanwhile, Thalavai Sundaram, the AIADMK MLA from Kanniyakumari clarified that his participation in the RSS route march has nothing to do with his political career.

"My participation in the RSS route march is not new. As it's my Assembly constituency (Kanniyakumari), I participated in the inaugural ceremony of the RSS rally. It has nothing to do with my political career," he said.