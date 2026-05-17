Rift widens as AIADMK rebels mobilise support for council meet to dethrone Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: The internal rift within the AIADMK has deepened, with the faction led by former Ministers CVe Shanmugam and SP Velumani intensifying efforts to convene the party’s general council to dethrone party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami
Apparently, knowing of the plans, EPS has learnt to be reluctant to call the meeting.
According to party sources, the Shanmugam-Velumani camp has begun collecting signatures from general council members in support of convening the meeting. The AIADMK has more than 2,500 general council members, and party rules mandate that the general council must be convened if one-fifth of the members submit a request to the general secretary.
Party rules also state that the general council can be convened either by the general secretary or, in his absence, by the party presidium chairman, A Thamizhmahan Hussain.
Sources said the issue could soon take a legal turn if the rival faction formally submits the request and Palaniswami refuses to accept it. Meanwhile, the Palaniswami camp has reportedly appealed to general council members not to sign the petition seeking the meeting.
Sources in the party said Palaniswami fears that his position as general secretary could be challenged if the GC is convened. In recent weeks, he removed CVe Shanmugam and 26 others from their posts as district secretaries. Under party rules, a candidate contesting for the post of general secretary must be proposed and seconded by 10 district secretaries each. The Palaniswami camp reportedly expects the rival faction to field a candidate against him for the top post.
The AIADMK has effectively split into two camps after the Assembly election defeat. The Shanmugam-Velumani faction had reportedly urged Palaniswami to forge a post-poll alliance with TVK, a proposal he rejected. Allegations have also surfaced within the party that Palaniswami attempted to form a government with the DMK’s support.
The divisions became more visible during the no-confidence motion moved by TVK in the Assembly. Around 25 MLAs belonging to the Shanmugam camp voted in favour of the government, while legislators aligned with the Palaniswami camp voted against it.
Subsequently, both factions submitted separate representations to Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, each seeking recognition as the official AIADMK faction. The Speaker is yet to announce a decision.