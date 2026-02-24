Rich tributes paid to former CM Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary

Remembering Jayalalithaa on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said she occupied a place in the hearts and minds of countless people as a charismatic leader and outstanding administrator.

“Her life journey was one of immense grit and determination. As the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, she championed welfare-driven governance with a strong focus on women empowerment, social justice and inclusive development. She was both compassionate and decisive. I recall with great joy my interactions with her,” he said in a post on the social media platform ‘X’.