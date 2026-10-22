Rice price rise temporary, people need not panic: TN Minister Venkatramanan

Speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai, the minister said inadequate rainfall and reduced Cauvery water flow have affected cultivation in the Delta region, which could reduce paddy arrivals this year.

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) had procured 7.60 lakh MT of paddy during the previous procurement year and 3.50 lakh MT so far this year. The government expects to procure another 3 lakh MT in the coming days, limiting the shortfall in procurement to around 20%, he said.

Saying the State had adequate paddy stocks to supply rice mills, Venkatramanan ruled out any rice shortage in Tamil Nadu. He said the price rise was temporary, as arrivals from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka had declined, and assured that the government would take steps to stabilise prices.