Rice price rise temporary, people need not panic: TN Minister Venkatramanan

TIRUCHY: Food and Cooperative Minister P Venkatramanan on Wednesday assured people that the recent rise in rice prices would be brought under control, citing adequate stocks procured despite a decline in arrivals from neighbouring states.
Speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai, the minister said inadequate rainfall and reduced Cauvery water flow have affected cultivation in the Delta region, which could reduce paddy arrivals this year.
The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) had procured 7.60 lakh MT of paddy during the previous procurement year and 3.50 lakh MT so far this year. The government expects to procure another 3 lakh MT in the coming days, limiting the shortfall in procurement to around 20%, he said.
Saying the State had adequate paddy stocks to supply rice mills, Venkatramanan ruled out any rice shortage in Tamil Nadu. He said the price rise was temporary, as arrivals from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka had declined, and assured that the government would take steps to stabilise prices.
The minister said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had instructed officials to reduce the distribution of mutta rice and increase the supply of fine varieties through Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets. He added that the Chief Minister had also directed officials to prevent rice hoarding, artificial demand and smuggling.
Earlier, the minister inaugurated a covered godown for TNCSC at Thulaiyanur in Tirumayam, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.65 crore, and another at Konnaiyur, built at a cost of Rs 1.70 crore.
Minister J Mohamed Farvas, District Collector M Aruna and others were present.