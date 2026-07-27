Rewriting History: 3,000-year-old Madurai rock art reveals Iron Age secrets

The discoveries were made during a surface exploration led by archaeologist T Muneeswaran, along with researchers Rajesh Kannan, Palani and Vigneshwaran. The team identified a long natural cave, white rock paintings and evidence of ancient iron production on the southern side of the hill.

Muneeswaran, assistant professor of History at the Government Arts College for Women, Sivaganga, said the cave, measuring about 20 feet in length and seven feet in width, contains faded white and red ochre paintings, indicating that it may have served as a habitation site for prehistoric people. The cave, now locally known as Umai Pondhu, has been partially damaged over the centuries due to water erosion.