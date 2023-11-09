Revocation of incentive pay hike for teachers by Adi Dravidar dept

CHENNAI: The permission granted by the director of Adi Dravidar Welfare department to provide incentive pay hikes has been officially revoked.

The latest circular issued by the authorities outlines a change in protocol for proposals seeking an increase in incentive pay for teachers with postgraduation degree.

"All proposals for an increase in incentive pay received from intermediate, graduate, physical education, computer instructors, and postgraduate teachers who completed their higher education before March 10 2020 should now be forwarded to the Director of Adi Dravidar Welfare. It is emphasised that incentive pay increments should only be granted after receiving the Director's order, " stated the circular.

This marks a departure from the previous arrangement, where the director of the department held the authority to grant incentive pay increments exclusively to teachers meeting specific criteria.

The eligibility criteria included intermediate, graduate, physical education, computer instructors, and postgraduate teachers who completed their higher education before March 2020 and had not received an incentive pay hike among the teachers working in the Adi Dravidar schools in the State.

Meanwhile, the original circular stated the significance of recognising and rewarding educational achievements, with a particular focus on teachers holding positions with MA, M.Sc, M.Ed and Ph.D degree qualifications.