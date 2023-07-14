‘Reviving Chola-era irrigation system will make Ariyalur fertile’

TIRUCHY: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday launched a signature campaign in Ariyalur to revive the Chola irrigation system, claiming that the initiative will turn the entire district fertile.

Anbumani urged the state government to make way for Kollidam’s tributaries to flow into Ariyalur, to make it possible.

The PMK leader was confident that it was a feasible project highlighting how his party is striving hard to revive the golden era. “It is possible to renovate the inlet and outlet system canals, desilting the drains and establishing new irrigation routes, to get back the age old irrigation system,” Anbumani said.

He appealed to the state to allocate Rs 10,000 crore in two phases to revive the irrigation systems.