Revive respect for Tamil language among students, says Palani Adheenam

TIRUCHY: As English language occupied administration, Telugu took hold of music and the northern languages invaded worships in Tamil Nadu, it is essential to instil flames of Tamil language to the students to revive it, felt Palani Adheenam Sadu Shanmuga Adigalar in Thanjavur on Saturday.

The Ulaga Tamil Kappu Koottiyakkam (Confederation of World Tamil protection) conference was held at Thanjavur Tamil University in which, the Palani Adheenam who presided over the meet said, it is worrying to conduct a conference to save Tamil in Tamil Nadu.

The present Tamil Nadu government which claims to be a Dravidian model rule, has mixed both Tamil and English languages.

“Those who have sense of worshipping have no respect for Tamil and those who have respect in Tamil language, have bo faith in religion and so it is essential to ensure the future generation learns the language,” the Adheenam said.

Stating that the students nowadays use 70 per cent of other languages during their conversation, Palani Adheenam said, the educational institutions should instil the students to respect Tamil language.

“The educational institutions should initiate steps to protect our culture and tradition. Once these are destroyed, the language also would die,” cautioned the Adheenam.

While addressing the gathering the Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan said, he thought that the Tamil language has been distancing us gradually but in reality, it has become more powerful and these conferences stand testimony for this.

“Our mother tongue will never die and the government has been initiating steps to take the language to the student community,” he said.

Perur Adheenam Santhalinga Marudasa Adigalar, Seeravai Adheenam Ramananda Kumara Gurubara Adigalar and others took part.